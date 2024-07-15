ADVERTISEMENT

First phase of ₹1,800 crore white-topping initiative launched in Bengaluru with projects worth ₹200 crore

Published - July 15, 2024 03:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

White-topping has been adopted as a solution by the BBMP since 2016, inspired by the successful TenderSure model

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of white-topping work on a road in Bengaluru. White-topping involves the replacement of traditional asphalt roads with concrete. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Despite controversy surrounding the white-topping project, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar kickstarted white-topping of 157 kilometres of roads across Bengaluru on July 15. The cost of the project is ₹1,800 crore.

Launching the first phase of the project under the flagship ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative, Mr. Shivakumar said, “We are embarking on a transformative journey to build 157 km of white-topped roads in Bengaluru, at a cost of ₹1,800 crore. This move is essential to provide long-lasting, high-quality roads for the people of the city.”

The first phase of the project covers 19.67 km of roads at Chamarajpet, Gandhinagar, Malleswaram, and Mahalakshmi Layout at a cost of ₹200 crore.

“White topping involves the replacement of traditional asphalt roads with concrete, offering a lifespan of up to 25 years compared to the frequent maintenance required for asphalt roads,” explained Mr. Shivakumar.

What is white topping of Bengaluru roads all about?

Highlighting the operational strategy, he said, “Construction will proceed at a brisk pace, with work commencing in three to four wards daily, ensuring adherence to strict timelines for completion.The initiative includes plans to alleviate traffic congestion through the construction of an additional 200 km of new roads, all slated for white-topping to ensure durability and efficiency.”

White-topping has been adopted as a solution by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) since 2016, inspired by the successful TenderSure model.

A BBMP official said, “This method aims to eliminate the perpetual issue of potholes that has plagued Bengaluru’s roads for decades, providing a sustainable solution to the city’s infrastructure challenges.”

BBMP officials underscored the benefits of white-topping, citing its durability and resilience against wear and tear compared to conventional asphalt roads.

Critics consider white-topping expensive as compared to asphalt. They also argue that white-topping work could cause traffic gridlocks in Bengaluru.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

