Bengaluru

Watch | First look of Bengaluru-Airport train service

The Hindu Net Desk 04 January 2021 15:36 IST
Updated: 04 January 2021 15:36 IST

A video on Bengaluru's first train service to the Kempegowda International Airport

The much-awaited train service from Bengaluru city to Kempegowda International Airport commenced on January 4, 2021.

The first train left KSR Bengaluru at 4.45 a.m and reached the newly-built halt station near the Airport at 5.50 a.m.

The South Western Railway is operating five pairs of trains on the route and has also operated a new train service from Yelahanka to the KIA.

Advertising
Advertising

Tickets from Bengaluru city to KIA will be priced in the range of ₹10 to ₹15 and monthly passes will also be available soon.

BIAL is operating a shuttle bus service from the halt station to the terminal area.

The halt station has various amenities: a ticket counter, toilets, coffee shop, security system and others. Passenger Information System displaying flight departure is also displayed. 

Comments
More In Karnataka Videos Multimedia Bengaluru
air transport
transport
public transport
Karnataka
Bangalore