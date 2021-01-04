Watch | First look of Bengaluru-Airport train service

The much-awaited train service from Bengaluru city to Kempegowda International Airport commenced on January 4, 2021.
The first train left KSR Bengaluru at 4.45 a.m and reached the newly-built halt station near the Airport at 5.50 a.m.
The South Western Railway is operating five pairs of trains on the route and has also operated a new train service from Yelahanka to the KIA.
Tickets from Bengaluru city to KIA will be priced in the range of ₹10 to ₹15 and monthly passes will also be available soon.
BIAL is operating a shuttle bus service from the halt station to the terminal area.
The halt station has various amenities: a ticket counter, toilets, coffee shop, security system and others. Passenger Information System displaying flight departure is also displayed.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath