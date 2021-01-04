Watch | First look of Bengaluru-Airport train service

A video on Bengaluru's first train service to the Kempegowda International Airport

The much-awaited train service from Bengaluru city to Kempegowda International Airport commenced on January 4, 2021.

The first train left KSR Bengaluru at 4.45 a.m and reached the newly-built halt station near the Airport at 5.50 a.m.

The South Western Railway is operating five pairs of trains on the route and has also operated a new train service from Yelahanka to the KIA.

Tickets from Bengaluru city to KIA will be priced in the range of ₹10 to ₹15 and monthly passes will also be available soon.

BIAL is operating a shuttle bus service from the halt station to the terminal area.

The halt station has various amenities: a ticket counter, toilets, coffee shop, security system and others. Passenger Information System displaying flight departure is also displayed.