First ‘Janasamparka Divasa’ of police on Saturday

28 November 2020 07:06 IST

Citizens can walk into police stations to meet senior officers

The first ‘Janasamparka Divasa’, a public outreach programme where citizens can walk into police stations to meet senior officers or get grievances redressed, will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The police plan to hold the programme on the fourth Saturday of every month.

Citizens can use the opportunity to enquire about the status of their complaint. The police will return recovered stolen items to their owners during the interaction. Any pending application for verification, including for passport, will be done on the spot on the production of required documents. Apart from this, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other residents can walk in with any problems they have in the area, said the city police in a press release.

Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) will be available at the jurisdictional police stations. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant will visit Pulikeshi Nagar and Malleswaram police stations.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Murugan, Additional Commissioner (east), will visit Pulikeshi Nagar and Banaswadi police stations, Soumendu Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner (west) will visit Hanumanth Nagar and Byatarayanapura police stations, and Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (crime), will be available at the CCB headquarters during the two-hour window.

The city police have released the list of police stations where zonal DCPs will interact with the public. Central: Ashok Nagar, East: Pulikeshi Nagar, Banaswadi, West: Vijaynagar, North: R.T. Nagar, South: Hanumanth Nagar, South East: Koramangala, North East: Yelahanka, and Whitefield: K.R. Puram.

₹100 crore for modernisation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday promised to grant ₹100 crore for modernisation of the State police force. He was speaking after inaugurating a police community hall and a forensic laboratory building in Madiwala.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the lab is now better equipped to fight the drug menace and cyber crime.