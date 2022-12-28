First-ever electric inter-city bus inaugural run unlikely in 2022

December 28, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The first inter-city operation of a zero emission bus by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) appears unlikely by this year-end as the prototype of the vehicle is yet to arrive from Hyderabad for the inaugural run.

Initially, the inaugural run was planned on December 30 as the bus was expected to arrive in Bengaluru from Hyderabad on December 26. A trial run is essential before the operation is officially flagged off. Hence, even if the bus arrives on December 29, KSRTC will not able able to carry out the trial run on time to inaugurate the service on December 31.

The electric bus prototype will be operated by the Bengaluru division of KSRTC. Once more buses arrive, feasibility and other factors will be checked before services are expanded. Bengaluru-Mysuru is a priority and premium sector for the KSRTC going by the number of trips operated daily. Over 450 buses are operated daily from the Mysuru division alone.

KSRTC operates maximum number of Airavatha and Club Class services in the Bengaluru-Mysuru sector. Keeping this in mind, the KSRTC has chosen this sector for the launch of the first-ever electric inter-city service.

The infrastructure required for charging the electric bus is almost ready. A charging station has been set up in the Mysuru mofussil bus terminus.

Mysuru-Bengaluru is one of the routes identified for the operation of zero emission buses. Madikeri-Mysuru-Bengaluru is another route that is being considered for this service. The relevant infrastructure for supporting the operation is being readied in Mysuru.

The Mysuru division is awaiting technical details about the electric bus, like range of travel and number of seats, since the service is being operated by the Bengaluru division.

The KSRTC would be saving on fuel cost by operating electric buses, which are also expected to be less polluting.