First day of CET-2023 goes smoothly across Karnataka

May 20, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Food being served to students who wrote the CET exam at St. Joseph’s High School in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Day one of the Common Entrance Test (CET) - 2023 went off smoothly on Saturday. There was 82.53% attendance for Biology and 93.78% for Mathematics.

Out of 2,61,610 registered candidates, a total of 2,00,457 candidates appeared for Biology and 2,39,716 appeared for Mathematics.

The CET, which is the gateway for entrance to professional courses like Engineering, Veterinary, Farm Science, Pharmacy, Naturopathy & Yoga, Nursing, and others, was conducted in 592 centres across the State, including 121 in Bengaluru.

However, at one of the centre in Bengaluru South students experienced power cut for few minutes. The government PU college located in Madiwala had a power cut, but the authorities said there was no inconvenience to the students.

The students who attempted the exam on the first day felt that Biology was easy and Mathematics was tough and lengthy. “Compared to the previous year, the Mathematics paper was tough and it had lengthy questions. But, Biology was easy,” a student said.

On Sunday, the test will be conducted for Physics and Chemistry as per the schedule.

