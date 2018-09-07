First cyber crime conviction in the State

The State has seen its first conviction in a cyber crime case involving a decade-old incident where a software engineer was charged with sending obscene mails and photographs of his victim. The engineer quit his job to become a lawyer and defend himself in court.

On Friday, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court sentenced Shivaprasad Sajjan, a software engineer and a lawyer, to two years’ imprisonment and a ₹25,000 fine after finding him guilty under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had taken up the case in 2008 after Sajjan sent ‘obscene and derogatory emails’ to the complainant and sent her photos to various people from a cyber cafe. Sajjan had known the victim.

A CID official said, after a case was registered, Sajjan resigned from a software company and took up law. Eventually, he became a criminal lawyer, practising in Bagalkote and defended his own case. “He used all possible legal loopholes to drag the case. But, he could not prevent his conviction,” said the official.