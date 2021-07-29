First batch of prison staff complete yoga training

The daily class was launched on July 12

With the aim to promote health and well-being among inmates, the first batch of 60 staff members from Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara, recently completed a week-long yoga session.

The one-hour class daily was introduced on July 12 as part of the initiative to introduce yoga to staff, said Ranganath, Chief Superintendent of Prisons.

The 600-member staff, including men and women at the Central Jail, have been divided into 100 batches. They will undergo sessions that will keep them mentally and physically fit and help them deal with negativity and stress. According to Mr. Ranganath, the initiative will also be extended to inmates. “The staff will be given training first so that they motivate inmates to enrol in the programme,” he said. There are also plans to extend the programme to district prisons across the State.

Prison staff told The Hindu they found the sessions beneficial. “Many asanas we practised are beneficial for physical and mental fitness,” said a staffer.

Another staff member expressed hope that the programme would continue for a longer duration. “It will help us professionally, and is a good way to de-stress,” he said.