First batch of girl cadets all set to join the Armed Forces

March 06, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Seven months after they became the first batch of girl cadets to join the Rashtriya Military School (RMS), six girl cadets have adapted themselves to the working environment of this Bengaluru-based institution which is one of the feeder organisations for the armed forces.

In an interaction with the media on Monday, March 6, as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, the first batch of girl cadets for the academic year 2022-23 cadets Harshi Patel from Gujarat, Varsha Yadav from Haryana, Diljan Kaur from Punjab, Gowri Deepa from Andhra Pradesh, Simran Pareda from Odisha and Cadet Aditi Mehra from Uttar Pradesh who joined RMS, after the 75-year-old institution opened its doors for girls last year, have their eyes firmly set on the their goal — which is to become officers in the armed forces.

“When we got to know that the girl cadets would be allowed to join the RMS, my family decided that I join the school. As my grandfather was from the air force, he always inspired me to join the armed forces,” said Cadet Patel. A common feature of all the six cadets is that their family members belong to armed forces, some of them still serving while others have retired.

A typical day

Cadet Patel said that a typical day at the school starts early in the morning with physical training followed by breakfast, classes, lunch, games and other activities followed by dinner.

Cadet Yadav said that the environment in RMS is very different from the school she studied prior to joining as there was emphasis on all round development of the cadets.

The faculty at RMS said that the training given to the girl cadets were on par with the boy cadets.

T.S. Suresh in-charge education, RMS said that there are five military schools in the country run by the Ministry of Defence and that there are two entry levels one is at the class 6 is second is at class 9 for class 6.

He added that for the academic year 2022-23, 55,000 applicants appeared for the examination all over India for 300 seats for class 6 in the five five military schools.

Sainik School Bijapur

Like the RMA, another educational establishment under the Ministry of Defence Sainik School in Bijapur too has 30 girl cadets at present. The intake for girl cadets started in 20-21 and the 30 girl cadets are presently studying in class 6, 7 and 8.

Cadets Poorthi H.P. and B. Yashwitha Yadav said that the Sainik school offered them all development both in terms of education as well as in training them in physical activities.