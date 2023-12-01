HamberMenu
First annual exams for SSLC and II PU to be held in March

December 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After the State government announced three annual examinations for SSLC and II Pre-University Course students from this academic year, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the tentative timetable of the first annual examination-2024 for the two classes on Friday.

According to it, the II PU exam will be held from March 2 to 22 and SSLC exam from March 25 to April 6. The SSLC exam will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m. and the II PU exam from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

The board has given 15 days’ time to submit objections to the timetable. Students and parents can submit their objections by December 15 through email to chairpersonkseab@gmail.com or directly to the board.

II PU exam timetable

Kannada and Arabic exams will be held on March 2; History and Physics on March 4; and Sociology and Computer Science on March 6. On March 7 – Hindi; March 9 – Political Science and Statistics; March 11 – English; March 12 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French; March 13 – Business Study; March 14 – Mathematics; March 16 – Geography and Biology; March 18 – Chemistry and Psychology; March 20 – Accountancy; and on March 22 – Economics exam will be held.

SSLC exam timetable

On March 25, First Language Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, and Sanskrit exam will be held. On March 27 Social Science, March 30 – Science, April 2 – Mathematics, April 4 – Third Language Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, and Tulu, and on April 6 – Second Language English and Kannada exam will be held.

