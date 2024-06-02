ADVERTISEMENT

First annual convocation of Ambedkar School of Economics University to be held on June 19

Published - June 02, 2024 04:45 am IST - BENGALURU:

The Hindu Bureau

The First annual convocation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, will be held on June 19.

Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of BASE University will preside over the Convocation. The Higher Education Minister will preside over the programme. Dr. C. Rangarajan, former Governor, RBI and former Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council will be the chief guest and deliver the Convocation address.

The event will be held in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University Auditorium, Jnana Bharathi campus Main Road, Nagarbhavi, between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US