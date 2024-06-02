First annual convocation of Ambedkar School of Economics University to be held on June 19

The First annual convocation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, will be held on June 19.

Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of BASE University will preside over the Convocation. The Higher Education Minister will preside over the programme. Dr. C. Rangarajan, former Governor, RBI and former Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council will be the chief guest and deliver the Convocation address.

The event will be held in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University Auditorium, Jnana Bharathi campus Main Road, Nagarbhavi, between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.