Bengaluru

First AC train from New Delhi to arrive on Thursday

It has 921 passengers who were stranded in various parts of north India before the lockdown

As many as 921 people from Karnataka, who were stranded in various places in north India, will arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday in the first special train train to the State from New Delhi. The air-conditioned train is expected to pull into KSR City Railway Station around 6.30 a.m.

As the national capital has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, elaborate arrangements have been made by South Western Railways, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the health department to screen passengers.

SWR Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru) Ashok Kumar Verma told The Hindu that in order to ensure that social distancing norms are being followed, no visitor will be allowed inside the railway campus. “Family members of passengers have been given strict instructions to not come to the station. We have deployed around 130 staff, including Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. In addition, BBMP and other departments will also deploy staff,” he said.

One booth per coach has been set up to screen passengers. “We have booked 4,500 rooms in four different categories of hotels for their institutional quarantine. Health teams have been deputed at the station; 30 BMTC buses will ferry the passengers to hotels of their choice,” said civic Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar.

A senior BBMP official told The Hindu that they had formed 15 teams for thermal screening. “After screening, people will have to avail the quarantine facility as per their requirements. Based on their selection, we will ferry them to their chosen quarantine centres keeping in mind all precautionary measures," he said

More than 1,100 people started their journey from Delhi in the train, but some people disembarked midway. “Nobody will be allowed to board the train at stations en-route. Once the train enters the Karnataka border, the journey will culminate in the city,” Mr. Verma added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 9:59:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/first-ac-train-from-new-delhi-to-arrive-on-thursday/article31576692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY