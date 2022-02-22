FIRs to be registered against those putting up illegal banners, flexes in Bengaluru
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has warned of strict action against those putting up illegal flexes, posters, banners and buntings.
Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, on Tuesday, directed zonal heads to file FIRs in police stations against violators.
In a public notification, the BBMP has warned that commercial ads, only through licensed agencies, are allowed within its jurisdiction.
Illegal ads, banners and hoardings will attract imprisonment and/or ₹1,000 fine for the company, manufacturer, agencies, printer as well as those appearing in the ads, it has added.
