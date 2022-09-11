Bengaluru

Firm booked under manual scavengers’ Act in Bengaluru

The Commercial Street police on Friday booked Amrutha Constructions Private Limited, under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, for allegedly engaging a labourer to remove silt from a drain on Infantry Road .

The incident came to light when city-based advocate Vinay K. Sreenivasa, on his way to office, noticed the man getting into a drain to clean using a bucket. The victim was not given any safety gear and and was struggling to clear the blockage, he alleged.

The labourer told Mr. Srinivasa that he was asked to clean up the drain and remove silt by his employer, identified as Ravi, from Amrutha Constructions Private limited.

Mr. Srinivasa called Ravi, who admitted that he was getting the drain cleaned based on the job assigned to him by residents of Infantry Road. The police have summoned Ravi for questioning for further investigation.


