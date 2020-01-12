Firm booked for cheating government to bag contract

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case against two men working with a private firm for allegedly cheating the government by submitting fake documents to bag a tender.

Based on a complaint filed by K.C. Rajanna, the health officer with the health and family welfare department, the police have booked Ashvini and Ramasanjeevaiah, owners of a firm in Chandra Layout for cheating and forgery.

In his complaint, Mr. Rajanna alleged that the accused had applied for the tender in December 2018 to provide staff for the department to fill up vacant posts in December 2018. Based on the documents provided, they bagged the tender to provide nurses, ward boys, attendants, gate keepers, and data entry operators among others.

“As per the procedure, they had to submit the financial details of the company for two years to the department which they did. But at that time, no one realised the documents were fake,” said a police officer.

The cheating came to light only recently when department officials came across the financial details of the company which it had submitted to bag another government contract, this time with the horticulture department in Chikkaballapura.”

The details of the financial transactions of the company submitted to two different departments varied drastically,” said the police. “We have sought the details from the departments to analyse them and have summoned the company representatives for an inquiry.