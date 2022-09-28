Bengaluru

Fireman arrested for extorting money from salons posing as CCB officer

A representational photo of a salon in Bengaluru.

A representational photo of a salon in Bengaluru.

The Kodigehalli police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old fireman from Peenya who allegedly extorted money from spas and salons across the city posing as a CCB officer.

The accused had left a mobile phone number with the managers of the firm demanding monthly protection money to be transferred, which helped the police track him down.

The accused has been identified as T.R. Anand, working in the fire and emergency services in Athani, and presently staying in a rented house in Peenya.

The accused would visit spas and salons posing as a CCB officer and threatened to carry out raids if the protection money was not paid. Using this modus operandi, the accused took money ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹25,000 from four spas and salons in Kodigehalli, Vidyaranyapura, and two in Electronics City .

However, the racket came to light when the manager of one of the spas, on suspicion, approached the police and filed a complaint. The police arrested the accused and seized four mobile phones, a motorcycle, and bank account from the accused for further investigations.


