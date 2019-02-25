Fire ravages forests in Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta range

The raging fire in the Bandipur National Park (BNP), reported on Saturday, spread and ravaged vast tracts of forests in the Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta range on Sunday even as authorities continued to contain it.

NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (NASA-FIRMS) alert indicated that 42 fire incidents were detected at Bandipur as per information on Sunday.

Saturday’s fire, which ravaged Melkamanahalli and the surrounding places, was brought under control only by dawn on Sunday. But the landscape in the area has been reduced to ashes.

The morning and evening safari at BNP was suspended for the second day and all the staff members have been deployed for fire-fighting operations. Though there were no estimates of the extent of forest loss, sources feared that more than 6,000 acres may have been ravaged.

The fire line also spread across vast tracts of the forest, thus, making it impossible for authorities to deploy personnel and resources to douse the flames along the stretch. “The only way it will be extinguished is when the available fuel in the vicinity burns completely and there is no more vegetation left,” according to a Forest Department official engaged in the fire-fighting operations.

One method to contain forest fire is counter fire but this option has not been effective owing to the prevailing direction of the wind.

Counter fire is a technique by which wild fire is doused by deliberately setting fire in the opposite direction of the flames. The inward movement of the counter fire consumes all vegetation and leaves a bare strip of land with no fuel to burn and the wild fire will get extinguished naturally.

“But in Bandipur, the wind speed and direction has made it a difficult proposition for authorities to try this,” according to K.S. Sudheer of Voice for Wildlife, whose members are at the site to assist the authorities in containing the fire.

Besides, counter fire is resorted to only in case of ground fire but Bandipur is being devastated by canopy fire, he added.

In addition, Bandipur supports a high density of trees that are hardy. Though the flames die out after some time, the embers continue to smoulder and are carried by the wind to ignite fire elsewhere.

A case in point is the forests near Melkamanahalli. The wind blowing from the east carried cinders across the road leading to Gopalaswamy Betta and ignited a fresh fire. The authorities had hoped that the road would act as a fire barrier and stop its spread but the prevailing wind stoked the fresh fire.