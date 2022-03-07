Fire personnel injured during operation

A fireman was injured after he slipped while being rescued during a firefighting operation and fell on the safety net from the fourth floor of the seven storey commercial building in Marathahalli on Saturday.

The fireman, identified as Vinay Kumar (33), along with his team Prakash , Anjani Kumar and Dayanand, went inside the building around 10 45 p.m. to douse the fire. Vinay Kumar, who was wearing protective gear and breathing apparatus, panicked due to the thick smoke and heat and had no clear vision. He managed to reach a ventilator and flashed a torch light to send SOS signals to his colleagues.

Immediately, the rescue team, with the help of an aerial ladder, reached him and tied a rope around to scale him down. While climbing down, he lost balance and slipped from the fourth floor of the building and fell on the safety net.

He sustained simple fracture injuries on his ribs and cut marks above his eyebrow. He was rushed to a private hospital where he is recovering, sources said.

Meanwhile, the 14-member fire and emergency services team doused the fire completely in five hours. The building was newly constructed and vacant, and hence, no one was injured in the fire, officials said. The fourth floor where the fire broke out is suspected to be the result of a short circuit, due to which furniture and interior designing materials stored inside caught fire.