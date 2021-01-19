Bengaluru

Fire near metro station at Majestic

Tension prevailed among passers for some time when a fire broke out at a dry waste dump close to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda metro station in Majestic on Monday.

Passers-by informed the metro staff, who alerted the fire and emergency control room. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire. Officials suspect that a discarded cigarette may have led to the fire.

No one was injured and no major damage was reported in the incident.

BMRCL officials are examining CCTV camera footage to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The fire and emergency services officials advised the metro station management to ensure cleanliness in and around the metro station.

