Bengaluru

Fire in Varthur

A fire broke out on an open plot of land next to Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Varthur on Tuesday afternoon, leading to panic among residents.

The fire broke out around 1.15 p.m. The area was soon engulfed in thick smoke. Many residents rushed out of their flats.

A few people recorded the fire on their mobile phones and posted the videos on social media sparking rumours that the lakebed was ablaze, said a police officer. The Whitefield police clarified that the fire was in the grassy areas next to the apartment and not in the lakebed.

It took two fire tenders around 30 minutes to put out the fire, Ravi Kumar, Regional Fire officer said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 9:27:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/fire-in-varthur/article30853547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY