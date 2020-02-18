Fire in Varthur

A fire broke out on an open plot of land next to Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Varthur on Tuesday afternoon, leading to panic among residents.
The fire broke out around 1.15 p.m. The area was soon engulfed in thick smoke. Many residents rushed out of their flats.
A few people recorded the fire on their mobile phones and posted the videos on social media sparking rumours that the lakebed was ablaze, said a police officer. The Whitefield police clarified that the fire was in the grassy areas next to the apartment and not in the lakebed.
It took two fire tenders around 30 minutes to put out the fire, Ravi Kumar, Regional Fire officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.