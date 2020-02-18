Fire in Varthur

A fire broke out on an open plot of land next to Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Varthur on Tuesday afternoon, leading to panic among residents.

The fire broke out around 1.15 p.m. The area was soon engulfed in thick smoke. Many residents rushed out of their flats.

A few people recorded the fire on their mobile phones and posted the videos on social media sparking rumours that the lakebed was ablaze, said a police officer. The Whitefield police clarified that the fire was in the grassy areas next to the apartment and not in the lakebed.

It took two fire tenders around 30 minutes to put out the fire, Ravi Kumar, Regional Fire officer said.