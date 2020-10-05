Fire in power plant: Engineer succumbs

05 October 2020 21:31 IST

One of the two engineers who were injured in the fire at the combined cycle power plant at Yelahanka, succumbed to burn injuries early on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Balaji Murugan from General Electric, who had been admitted in the burns ward of Victoria hospital.

In the early morning fire on Friday, as many as 15 persons, including employees of KPCL and BHEL, were injured. The fire was reportedly caused due to leakage of CNG when the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL) was preparing to commission the long-pending plant.

V. Ponnuraj, Managing Director of KPCL, said that the report into the incident was yet to be submitted. “GE and BHEL are yet to submit the root cause analysis report. Once their report is submitted, we will decide on the next course of action,” he told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust has been trying to file a complaint against KPCL for damage to the environment, particularly the flora and fauna of the lake. A member of the Trust claimed that the incident had been recorded as a fire by the police. A police team, which visited the site to take stock of the situation, maintained that there was no blast.

However, the Trust member said that residents of Heritage Estate, which abuts the plant, woke up to a blast. “The loud sound also disturbed the birds in the lake. However, no details are forthcoming from KPCL,” the member alleged.

The Trust is engaged in a case with the KPCL over the plant. The Trust claims that the plant is located within a 500-metre radius of the protected lake. The case is being heard by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“There are enough and more scientific evidence that operation of such plants is dangerous to the surroundings. Gas leakage, like the one that occurred on Friday, could prove fatal,” the member added.

The Trust member also alleged that the Yelahanka New Town police refused to file ab FIR based on their complaint. “We asked them to investigate the damage caused to the lake environment,” the member said and added that legal experts had advised residents of Heritage Estate to file a case. “We will continue to pursue the matter. We will meet senior police officials on Tuesday in this regard,” the member added.