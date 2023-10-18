ADVERTISEMENT

Fire engulfs Mudpipe cafe in Koramangala, Bengaluru, employee jumps out of building

October 18, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The cafe is on the fourth floor of a building in Koramangala, near Forum mall

The Hindu Bureau

Mudpipe cafe is on the fourth floor of a building, near Forum mall, at Koramangala in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

An employee of a private cafe in Bengaluru was rushed to a government hospital after he jumped from a building that caught fire, on October 18. The cafe is on the fourth floor of a building, near Forum mall, at Koramangala. 

A fireball-like blast, that engulfed the cafe, was gradually brought under control by seven fire engines that swung into action as soon the fire and emergency services personnel learnt of the incident. A fire and emergency services personnel told The Hindu, “We suspect that the fire started in the kitchen.” 

The police said the fire is under control, and no casualty has been reported. “An employee of Mudpipe cafe suffered injuries. He was rushed to a government hospital,” said the police.

Bengaluru South Traffic Police cordoned off the area, and cleared traffic for movement of the seven fire engines.

Related Topics

bengaluru / fire

