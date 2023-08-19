ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in Udyan Express coaches at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, passengers safe

August 19, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Bengaluru

Udyan Express arrived at KSR Bengaluru railway station at 5.45 a.m. on Platform Number 3. Smoke was noticed in B1 and B2 coaches around 7.10 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Smoke was noticed in 2 coaches after the Udyan Express had arrived in Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru on August 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A fire broke out in two coaches of the Udyan Express at the KSR Bengaluru Railway station on August 18. According to the Bengaluru division of South Western Railway (SWR), no injuries or casualties were reported as all passengers had disembarked.

SWR CPRO Aneesh Hegde said, “Train Number 11301 Udyan Express arrived at KSR Bengaluru railway station at 5.45 a.m. on Platform Number 3. Around 7.10 a.m., smoke was noticed in B1 and B2 coaches. The fire brigade was alerted. Fire brigade personnel arrived by 7.35 a.m., and extinguished the fire. No injury or casualty of any passenger. The incident did not impact the movement of any other train, or other passengers.”

Railway officials are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

