Fire breaks out in storage unit

29 November 2021 00:48 IST

A storage unit, belonging to a private courier company in Byatarayanapura on Mysuru road, was gutted owing to an accidental fire on Sunday.

The unit was on the third floor. Two fire tenders were called in, and Fire and Emergency Services personnel used ladders to put out the fire.

No one was injured in the accident as the unit was closed. Officials suspect a short circuit but are investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

