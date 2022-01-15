Fire breaks out in mall in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

15 January 2022 14:22 IST

The fire was spotted around 3 a.m., no casualty was reported

A shopping mall on Bannerghatta Road was gutted in a fire on January 15. Police personnel, who were on patrol duty, spotted the fire around 3 a.m. in the ground floor of South India Shopping Mall. They alerted the control room.

Six fire tenders took three hours to put out the fire. “The security guards at the mall are safe. No casualties have been reported as the mall was closed,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

A fire and emergency service official said, “We are waiting for the report from the inspection team to ascertain the cause of the fire.”