Bengaluru

Fire breaks out in mall in Bengaluru

A shopping mall on Bannerghatta Road was gutted in a fire on January 15. Police personnel, who were on patrol duty, spotted the fire around 3 a.m. in the ground floor of South India Shopping Mall. They alerted the control room.

Six fire tenders took three hours to put out the fire. “The security guards at the mall are safe. No casualties have been reported as the mall was closed,” said a police officer.

A fire and emergency service official said, “We are waiting for the report from the inspection team to ascertain the cause of the fire.”


