Fire breaks out at M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, no major casualties

The fire started at the cardiac intensive care unit on the third floor of the hospital from suspect AC duct spark

Updated - September 19, 2024 04:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
An accidental fire broke out at the cardiac intensive care unit of M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on September 19, 2024.

An accidental fire broke out at the cardiac intensive care unit of M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Panic gripped people after an accidental fire broke out at the cardiac intensive care unit, situated on the third floor, at M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on September 19, 2024.

The blaze, which is suspected to have been sparked from an AC duct, was noticed by the nursing staff who swung into action and shifted patients to safety to the adjacent ward.

Fire at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital
An accidental fire broke out at the cardiac intensive care unit, situated on the third floor of M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on September 19, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

A few nurses sustained minor injuries in the accident but no major casualties have been reported, a police officer said. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The jurisdictional Sadashiva Nagar police visited the spot and took stock of the situation and are trying to ascertain the reason for the mishap.

Published - September 19, 2024 04:12 pm IST

