Fire breaks out at garbage dump in Bommanahalli

An accidental fire broke out at an open space garbage dump in Bommanahalli on Sunday evening, causing panic among the residents.

Four tenders and 20 fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and doused off the fire by Monday afternoon. The fire was noticed by the residents who came out of their house to witness thick smoke surrounding the area. A few residents noticed the fire emerging from the garbage dump and alerted the fire control room.

No one was injured in the mishap, fire control room officials said.