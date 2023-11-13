ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Banaswadi

November 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An accidental fire broke out at a furniture showroom in a four-storey commercial complex in Banaswadi early on Monday. Luckily, no one was injured in the accident. 

The fire is suspected to have started in the first floor and soon spread to all four floors. The building houses a furniture showroom on the ground and first floors, a coaching centre on the second floor, and a software company office on the third and the fourth.

The fire began around 3 a.m. on Monday when the building was unoccupied and a fire of such magnitude during the work hours would have meant disaster, officials said.

There were only two security guards in the building who ran to safety as soon as the fire began and alerted the Fire and Emergency Services. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire after three hours of operations. A senior fire official said that the blaze may have been triggered owing to an electrical short-circuit in the showroom and spread widely, as it was filled with wooden furniture and foam upholstery. The fire soon spread to the coaching centre and the software company office, and the furniture there too added to the fire. 

The Ramamurthynagar police have registered a case and are probing further as to what led to the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US