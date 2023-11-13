HamberMenu
Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Banaswadi

November 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An accidental fire broke out at a furniture showroom in a four-storey commercial complex in Banaswadi early on Monday. Luckily, no one was injured in the accident. 

The fire is suspected to have started in the first floor and soon spread to all four floors. The building houses a furniture showroom on the ground and first floors, a coaching centre on the second floor, and a software company office on the third and the fourth.

The fire began around 3 a.m. on Monday when the building was unoccupied and a fire of such magnitude during the work hours would have meant disaster, officials said.

There were only two security guards in the building who ran to safety as soon as the fire began and alerted the Fire and Emergency Services. 

Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire after three hours of operations. A senior fire official said that the blaze may have been triggered owing to an electrical short-circuit in the showroom and spread widely, as it was filled with wooden furniture and foam upholstery. The fire soon spread to the coaching centre and the software company office, and the furniture there too added to the fire. 

The Ramamurthynagar police have registered a case and are probing further as to what led to the accident.

