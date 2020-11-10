Bengaluru

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bengaluru

Smoke can be seen coming out from the chemical factory at Bapuji Nagar   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bapuji Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. Five fire tenders are attempting to bring the blaze under control as the factory is located in a residential area near Mahadev School in New Guddadahalli.

Four workers who were in the factory were able to escape unharmed. While no casualties have been reported so far, efforts are on to evacuate residents.

The Byararayanapura police are supervising evacuation operations. As the area is congested, fire tenders are finding it difficult to get to the spot.

