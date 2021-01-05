Bengaluru

Fire breaks out at battery factory

Bengaluru

Around 80 employees of a battery manufacturing unit in Harohalli industrial area on Kanakapura Road were evacuated after a fire broke out at the factory on Tuesday evening. Officials suspect a short circuit could have sparked the blaze, which was so intense in magnitude that two factories adjacent to the unit were also damaged.

Over 20 fire tenders from Bengaluru and Ramanagara were roped in. At the time of going to press, 80% of the fire had been put out. “Fire and emergency service personnel are working in shifts to contain the fire,” said a senior police officer.

