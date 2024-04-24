Fire at timber stockyard at Singasandra in Bengaluru

April 24, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

A timber yard situated at Singasandra in Electronics City, a car wash facility, and a readymade garments shop were gutted in an accidental fire that broke out on Tuesday evening.

Fire was noticed at the timber yard and it soon spread to the car wash facility situated adjacent to it. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot and after many hours of struggle, Fire and Emergency Services personnel managed to contain the blaze on Wednesday morning.

Two cars and several bikes along with goods and readymade garments estimated to be around ₹5 crore were destroyed in the fire. However, no casualties were reported, officials of the Fire and Emergency Services said.

The rescue team used aerial ladders to put out the fire in the garment factory situated on the fourth floor of the building.

Thick smoke engulfed the area and created panic among the residents for some time.

The Fire Services officials along with the police are probing further to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

