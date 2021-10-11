Fire at furniture unit

Bengaluru

11 October 2021 03:45 IST

A furniture manufacturing unit at Timber Yard Layout on Mysuru Road was damaged after a fire broke out on the premises early on Sunday. Residents saw the flames at 2 a.m. and alerted the control room. It took four fire tenders around three hours to put out the blaze. “No one was injured. Furniture and raw material in the unit were destroyed,” and officersaid.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel suspect the blaze was the result of a short-circuit, and are awaiting the report. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory is also probing the incident to ascertain the cause, the officer added.

