Fire at electric vehicle showroom in Bengaluru; one killed

Updated - November 19, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom at the busy Navarang Bar Junction on Rajkumar Road in Bengaluru on November 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 20-year-old girl was charred to death in a massive fire that broke out at an electric vehicle showroom situated at the busy Navarang Bar Junction on Rajkumar Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) evening.

The deceased has been identified as Priya, who worked as a cashier. The accidental fire broke out, reportedly due to a short circuit in the showroom. Those working in the showroom soon escaped, except Priya. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel recovered the body from the debris and shifted it to the hospital for postmortem.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and are still struggling to put out the fire while the police cordoned off the area to help with the rescue operations.

