Fire at electric vehicle showroom in Bengaluru; one killed

A 20-year-old girl was charred to death in a massive fire that broke out at an electric vehicle showroom situated at the busy Navarang Bar Junction on Rajkumar Road on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Priya, who worked as a cashier. The accidental fire broke out, reportedly due to a short circuit in the showroom. Those working in the showroom soon escaped, except Priya. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel recovered the body from the debris and shifted it to the hospital for postmortem.

One killed in electric scooter showroom fire

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and are still struggling to put out the fire while the police cordoned off the area to help with the rescue operations.