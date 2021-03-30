Fire at Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant

Residents complain that smoke from the plant has added to the pollution

A fire broke out in the Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant two days ago and has not been completely put out yet. The smoke from the plant has only added to the pollution and made the life of residents difficult.

“The entire area is filled with smoke. How can the elderly and those with respiratory issues live? Children have been playing in the open and are getting affected,” said D. Chandran, a resident of the area.

This is not the first time a fire has broken out inside the plant. A major fire had gutted parts of the plant in 2016.

While residents claim that managers of the plant have set garbage on fire deliberately, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials claim it was an accidental fire.

“There is a two-acre pit in the middle of the plant that is filled with legacy waste from over six years ago. The rising mercury seems to have caused an accidental fire in the pit. The best way to completely put it out is by soil capping, to which KSPCB has taken objection. We are co-ordinating with them,” said Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP.

Mr. Chandran countered Mr. Khan’s claims and alleged that waster was being dumped in the pit even days before the fire. “We had approached the KSPCB. Officials had promised to take criminal action against the plant’s managers. We will approach them again,” he said.