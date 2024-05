May 07, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

An accidental fire broke out at a private hospital in Bengaluru causing panic among residents of Rajanakunte on May 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire was noticed at a lab on the ground floor of Raksha Hospital around 9.30 a.m. Visitors and staff ran out of the building on seeking smoke.

Police, along with six fire and emergency service teams, rushed to the spot. They are trying to put out the fire.

Residents adjacent to the hospital have been evacuated due to thick smoke engulfing the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.