Bengaluru

Fire at a chemical factory in Jigani

Material worth over ₹5 lakh was gutted in an accidental fire at a chemical factory in Jigani industrial area on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

After two hours, the fire and emergency service personnel managed to contain the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Over 20 employees ran helter skelter on noticing fire engulfing the building before alerting the fire control room.

A senior police officer said that the fire broke out at 2.15 p.m. in the three-storey building.

The police are awaiting the FSL report.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2020 8:51:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/fire-at-a-chemical-factory-in-jigani/article33153330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY