FIR registered for defamatory post against Karnataka Hight Court judge

Special Correspondent February 28, 2022 18:39 IST

The South Division cyber crime police have registered an FIR against one person and the administrator and the members of the web page ‘Mangalore Muslims’, for allegedly posting derogatory comments against a High Court judge who is part of the three-judge Bench hearing the petition regarding hijab.

Based on a complaint filed by Akshatha Kurakundi, PSI with the south cyber crime station, the police have registered an FIR charging Ateeq Shariff with posting the message and circulating it on the page and charging him under intentional insult and promoting enmity by publishing and circulation, on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Ms. Akshatha said that she was monitoring websites when she came across the page with the messages, which were allegedly derogatory in nature.

“Such messages against the judge is illegal and attract penal action and hence the FIR,” a police officer said, adding that the members and the administrator of the page is also liable for prosecution.