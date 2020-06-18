FIR in ₹702 crore borewell scam

18 June 2020 20:47 IST

Anti Corruption Bureau acts against civic officials

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an FIR against a host of civic officials in connection with an alleged corruption scandal in digging borewells and putting up water purifier plants during 2016-19.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had ordered an ACB probe into the alleged scandal following a petition last year by former BJP councillor N.R. Ramesh demanding a CID inquiry.

Between 2016-19, a total of ₹702 crore has been billed to dig borewells and put up RO plants in 66 wards in R.R. Nagar, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramesh had alleged inflated and bogus billing. The ACB, which conducted a preliminary probe, has now registered an FIR against officials who served as joint commissioners, chief engineers and executive engineers in these zones during 2016-19.