FIR filed for drilling unauthorised borewell

Published - October 07, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A First Information Report has been registered at Byadarahalli Police Station against individuals involved in unauthorized borewell drilling on Om Sai Public Main Road, Veerabhadreshwara Nagar, under the Herohalli Ward of R.R. Nagar zone. The borewell was drilled without obtaining prior permission from municipal authorities.

The illegal drilling occurred between October 3 and 4, with no approval from the civic body. Following complaints from local residents, officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike visited the site to inspect the situation. The individuals named in the FIR include Jayaraj, Dhananjaya, Prakash, and others.

The drilling caused damage to the public road. On October 4, a municipal officer filed a formal complaint at Byadarahalli Police Station, requesting legal action against those responsible, including the vehicle used for the drilling. 

Additionally, steps are being taken to impose fines on those responsible for the unauthorized activity.

