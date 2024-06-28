ADVERTISEMENT

FIR filed against youth for reckless wheeling and racing on Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru

Published - June 28, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bellandur traffic police filed an FIR against a 21-year-old youth for engaging in reckless wheeling and racing on the road on Thursday, June 27. The accused, identified as Akash K., was caught performing dangerous bike stunts and racing along the Outer Ring Road.

According to officials at the Bellandur police station, based on a tip-off, Akash was caught for reckless behavior, police apprehended Akash along with his two-wheeler.

“He was performing dangerous stunts and racing on the Outer Ring Road. Our team acted swiftly to ensure the safety of the public. Akash was taken into custody, and his vehicle was seized. An FIR has been registered against him for endangering public safety and violating traffic laws.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US