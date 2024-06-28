FIR filed against youth for reckless wheeling and racing on Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru

The Bellandur traffic police filed an FIR against a 21-year-old youth for engaging in reckless wheeling and racing on the road on Thursday, June 27. The accused, identified as Akash K., was caught performing dangerous bike stunts and racing along the Outer Ring Road.

According to officials at the Bellandur police station, based on a tip-off, Akash was caught for reckless behavior, police apprehended Akash along with his two-wheeler.

“He was performing dangerous stunts and racing on the Outer Ring Road. Our team acted swiftly to ensure the safety of the public. Akash was taken into custody, and his vehicle was seized. An FIR has been registered against him for endangering public safety and violating traffic laws.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.