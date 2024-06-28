GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIR filed against youth for reckless wheeling and racing on Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru

Published - June 28, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bellandur traffic police filed an FIR against a 21-year-old youth for engaging in reckless wheeling and racing on the road on Thursday, June 27. The accused, identified as Akash K., was caught performing dangerous bike stunts and racing along the Outer Ring Road.

According to officials at the Bellandur police station, based on a tip-off, Akash was caught for reckless behavior, police apprehended Akash along with his two-wheeler.

“He was performing dangerous stunts and racing on the Outer Ring Road. Our team acted swiftly to ensure the safety of the public. Akash was taken into custody, and his vehicle was seized. An FIR has been registered against him for endangering public safety and violating traffic laws.”

Related Topics

crime / bengaluru / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.