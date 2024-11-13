FIR filed against producers of Yash-starrer Toxic 

The Karnataka Forest Department on Tuesday (November 12) filed an FIR against the producers of Yash-starrer Toxic and the General Managers of Canara Bank and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT).

The FIR has been filed based on the directions of the court of the 8th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate against KVN Monster Mind Creations, who are the producers of the movie and the General Managers of Canara Bank and HMT on charges of illegally axing trees on forestland in the possession of the HMT at Peenya here during the filming of Toxic.

The FIR has been registered by the Range Forest Officer (RFO), Bengaluru Range, under section 24 (g) of the Karnataka Forest Act of 1963.

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said during his recent inspection of the HMT forest area, it was found that land sold by HMT to Canara Bank had been rented out for a film set, and trees were illegally cut there.

“This prompted me to order an investigation. The Forest Department officials conducted a preliminary investigation and, using satellite images, it was confirmed that trees were cut illegally at the location,” Mr. Khandre said.

He added that more than 280 acres of forest land remain in the area owned by HMT and the Air Force. Mr. Khandre expressed confidence that the court would rule in favour of the Forest Department, and he wants to develop a botanical garden in the area similar to Lalbagh and Cubbon Park.

Night traffic ban in Bandipur

On the recent remarks of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Wayanad that Karnataka may relook the night traffic curbs in Bandipur, Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said there was a court ruling on this issue, and discussions would be held with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on this.