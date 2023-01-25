ADVERTISEMENT

FIR filed against Orchids International School

January 25, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An FIR has been booked against Orchids International School located in Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, for allegedly violating the rules and regulations of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru South-1, the Annapurneshwarinagar police have filed an FIR against the school for offering education under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board without getting affiliation.

Following a complaint by the parents, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) visited the school on Wednesday and found there was no affiliation from the CBSE Board and no NOC from the State government. The BEO filed a police complaint on four persons, including the president, principal and secretary of the school.

Speaking to The Hindu, Baylanjanappa, DDPI Bengaluru South, said, “During the visit, we found that the management was teaching CBSE syllabus without affiliation. Based on the complaint by BEO, an FIR has been booked against the school management. We will also take legal action against the school. The management will continue to teach State syllabus.”

Hundreds of parents had protested in front of Orchids International School on Tuesday.

