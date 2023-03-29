FIR filed against auto driver for threatening bike taxi rider 

March 29, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

A few days after bike taxi riders staged a protest in the city against the alleged harassment by autorickshaw drivers, the police filed an FIR under IPC section 506 (Criminal intimidation) against the auto driver who had threatened to set bike taxis on fire.

The tiff between auto drivers and bike taxi riders has been going on in the city for quite some time. In a video which had gone viral some days ago, an auto drivers’ union leader had allegedly shamed a bike taxi rider for having tied up with an online aggregator app while also appealing to people to burn down bike taxis. The incident was reported to have taken place in Majestic.

The bike taxi riders had demanded strict action from the police and the government against the alleged harassment they had to face from auto drivers. The police had sought a legal opinion in the matter about how to proceed in the case.

“The court has given permission, and the FIR has been filed at the Cottonpet police station, and further investigation will be taken up,” said a source in the police department.