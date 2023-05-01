ADVERTISEMENT

FIR filed after unknown person posts fake recruitment ad on official website of Karnataka police

May 01, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Division cyber crime police on Saturday registered a case against an unknown person for putting up a fake recruitment ad on the official website of the State Police Department.

Based on a complaint by Brijesh Mathew, a senior officer from the CID head office at Carlton Bhavan, the cyber crime police have begun a probe to track down the accused, based on the phone number mentioned in the link to seek the application fee through UPI.

The fraud came to light during a random check on Saturday when a recruitment division official noticed a link on the official website, advertising the recruitment of 25 technical staff post vacancies on the KSP Recruitment-Technical Staff Vacancies page.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The advertisement asked for ₹2,000 application fee to be paid on a QR code mentioned in the advertisement along with the phone number .

The department has not advertised any postings and someone has misused the website to cheat people, Mr. Mathew said in his complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US