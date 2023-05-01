HamberMenu
FIR filed after unknown person posts fake recruitment ad on official website of Karnataka police

May 01, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Division cyber crime police on Saturday registered a case against an unknown person for putting up a fake recruitment ad on the official website of the State Police Department.

Based on a complaint by Brijesh Mathew, a senior officer from the CID head office at Carlton Bhavan, the cyber crime police have begun a probe to track down the accused, based on the phone number mentioned in the link to seek the application fee through UPI.

The fraud came to light during a random check on Saturday when a recruitment division official noticed a link on the official website, advertising the recruitment of 25 technical staff post vacancies on the KSP Recruitment-Technical Staff Vacancies page.

The advertisement asked for ₹2,000 application fee to be paid on a QR code mentioned in the advertisement along with the phone number .

The department has not advertised any postings and someone has misused the website to cheat people, Mr. Mathew said in his complaint.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime / cyber crime

